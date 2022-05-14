TMC launches new campaign ‘India Wants Mamata Di’

Kolkata: After the slogan ‘Bangla Nijer Meye ke Chaye’ (Bengal wants its own daughter) ahead of Assembly election 2021, Trinamool Congress is now gearing up to take Bharatiya Janata Party by the horns in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien on Saturday launched a website called ‘India wants Mamata Di’, a campaign to project the party’s supremo Mamata Banerjee as the next Prime Minister of India.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After bagging 213 out of 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal, TMC is making inroads in other states and has thrown open a challenge to oust BJP from the Centre in 2024 Parliamentary elections.

TMC who had made their intentions clear to take on BJP in national politics in 2024, also earlier said that Mamata Banerjee due to her ‘good governance’ will become the first Bengali Prime Minister in 2024.

According to the website launched on Saturday, “India Wants Mamata Di is a community, believing in the ideology of CM of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee and All India Trinamool Congress, the party that she leads. We wish every Indian enjoys the good governance that has been established by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee through her pro-people policies with the aim of holistic development, by making her the first-ever Bengali Prime Minister of the Union of India in 2024, when she completes four decades in electoral politics.”

The website also claimed that apart from West Bengal, the website got members and supporters from few other states.

It can be noted that Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has started its third innings in West Bengal after winning the Assembly election in 2021 where despite several attempts BJP could only secure 77 Assembly seats.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had on several occasions written letters to all the opposition parties and non-BJP Chief Ministers to unite against the BJP-led Central government ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections.

However, according to the BJP, TMC is ‘trying to raise political heat with such slogans and campaigns’.

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11:48 PM IST