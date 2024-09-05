Thane: Shiv Sena Leader Mahesh Gaikwad & 73 Others Booked For Trespass In Ambernath Land Dispute

Mahesh Gaikwad | Facebook/ Mahesh Gaikwad

The Hill Line police have booked Shiv Sena leader from Kalyan, Mahesh Gaikwad, and 73 others for criminal trespass and unlawful assembly while surveying a disputed plot of land in Dwarli village in Ambernath.

The claimant to the plot, Jitendra Parikh, is a builder and partner of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, who was arrested for firing at Mahesh Gaikwad inside the police station in February this year.

One Savita Jadhav has approached the court claiming ownership of the disputed plot. As per the FIR, Jadhav said that on Monday afternoon, 12.20pm, Parikh and a huge group of people came to survey the plot, armed with shovels, koytas and iron rods. When questioned, they allegedly abused, manhandled and threatened people from Jadhav’s side. Sources said that the police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.

Parikh filed a cross-FIR and stated that on Monday afternoon he and his team were present at the plot when the surveyor from the land revenue department arrived to conduct a survey. Mahesh Gaikwad and 73 others, including farmers, arrived armed. One of them allegedly pointed a pistol at the surveyor, while Gaikwad threatened to kill him. As per Parikh’s FIR, “One of Gaikwad’s associates suggested to Parikh to settle the matter by giving him Rs5-10 crore. Parikh, however, refused the offer, following which Gaikwad’s associates allegedly slapped him.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Suresh Varad (Ambernath-Badlapur) said, “A case of criminal trespass and unlawful assembly was lodged against Mahesh Gaikwad and others. Cross-FIRs have been filed. So far, none of the accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway.”

According to the revenue department, the plot, owned by one Eknath Jadhav was transferred to Pramod Gumanchand Ranka of Fairdeal Developers in December 2023. Jadhav’s family claims that the land was leased to Ranka in 1996 for a nominal amount.