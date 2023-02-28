Thane: Shinde faction using Anand Ashram for their own benefit, says Kedar Dighe

Kedar Dighe |

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Thane Chief and Anand Dighe's nephew Kedar Dighe allegedly lashed out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for taking over Anand Ashram by his faction. Kedar Dighe was addressing a gathering in Thane on Sunday.

Dighe alleged that Shinde and his party workers are indulged in wrong marketing of Anand Ashram at Tembhi Naka in Thane for their own benefits.

𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝗱 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗽𝘂𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆 𝘀𝘆𝗺𝗯𝗼𝗹 𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝘀𝗵𝗿𝗮𝗺: 𝗞𝗲𝗱𝗮𝗿 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗲

Dighe said, “Anand Dighe always thought of the welfare of the common people. The Ashram was a temple for the followers of Anand Dighe. He was a Shiv Sainik, but never put any party symbol on the Anand Ashram.”

“Even till day before yesterday, the people went to Anand Ashram and offered prayers in front of Dighe Saheb's photo. While Anand Dighe was working from Anand Ashram, he never put his name or party board there. But the new congregations under Shinde marketed the same Ashram for their own benefits,” said Dighe.

𝗦𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝗶𝗿𝘁𝘆 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝘀𝗵𝗿𝗮𝗺: 𝗞𝗲𝗱𝗮𝗿 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗲

Dighe further added that, “The Anand Ashram was revered by the Shiv Sainiks and the common man of the entire district. Shinde and his supporters have put their own party's and name on the Ashram to play dirty politics. If Shinde had the dignity, only Dighe's name would be displayed there. I have been saying since the first day that his attitude and thoughts are so narrow that he does not see anything other than himself.”