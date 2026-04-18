Thane Sessions Court Sentences 42-Year-Old Man To Life Imprisonment For 2016 Mumbra Murder, Imposes ₹50,000 Fine; Parents Acquitted

Thane sessions court convicts main accused in 2016 Mumbra killing while acquitting his parents citing lack of evidence | File Photo

Thane, April 18, 2026: A sessions court in Thane has sentenced 42-year-old Mohammed Asgar, also known as Samar Dilshad Husen Sayyed, to life imprisonment for the 2016 murder of his neighbour. While the primary accused was convicted, the court acquitted his elderly parents, citing a lack of credible evidence regarding their involvement.

Court convicts main accused, imposes fine

Additional Sessions Judge D. S. Deshmukh found Asgar guilty under Section 302 (murder) and Section 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code. In addition to the life term, the court imposed a fine of ₹50,000.

Incident stemmed from dispute in Mumbra

The fatal encounter occurred on May 21, 2016, in the Kausa area of Mumbra. According to the prosecution, a heated dispute over allegations of harassment escalated into a physical scuffle.

During the altercation, Asgar stabbed the victim multiple times with a sharp weapon. The victim succumbed to his injuries in a hospital three days later.

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Parents acquitted due to lack of evidence

In his judgment, Judge Deshmukh noted that while the evidence against Asgar was conclusive, the testimony regarding his parents' role was marred by inconsistencies.

Invoking the principle of "reasonable doubt," the court cleared the parents of all charges, emphasizing that the prosecution failed to establish their active participation in the assault.

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