Thane Senior Corporator Dilip Bartakke Set To Become TMC Standing Committee Chairman After Opposition Fails To Field Candidate |

Thane: Senior corporator Dilip Bartakke’s unopposed election as chairman of the Standing Committee of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has become virtually certain. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had stamped his approval on Bartakke’s name for the post. By the deadline for filing nominations on Friday, only Bartakke’s nomination had been submitted, while no candidate from the opposition filed papers. Consequently, an official announcement of his unopposed appointment will be made on December 1.

Standing Committee Formed After Nearly 10-Month Delay

Notably, the formation of TMC’s Standing Committee had been pending for nearly 10 months. Finally, during the general body meeting held on November 20, 16 members of the committee were selected, including nine members from Shinde’s Shiv Sena. Given this numerical strength, control of the chairmanship by the Shinde faction was already considered a foregone conclusion.

While selecting members for the Standing Committee, Eknath Shinde had sidelined several older and experienced corporators to give opportunities to newer faces. Those included in the committee from Shinde’s Shiv Sena were Dilip Bartakke, Rajesh More, Pawan Kadam, Babaji Patil, Mahesh Salvi, Adesh Bhagat, Sandhya More, Pramila Keni, and Vikrant Tandel. Following this, anticipation grew in political circles over whom the party would field for the chairman’s post.

Dilip Bartakke Files Sole Nomination, Announcement On December 1

Ultimately, the party placed its trust in senior corporator Dilip Bartakke. On Friday, Bartakke submitted his nomination to TMC Secretary Dinesh Tayde in the presence of Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske and MLA Ravindra Phatak. By the time the nomination window closed at 2:00 PM, only Bartakke’s application had been received. Group leader Pawan Kadam acted as his proposer, and corporator Rajesh More seconded the nomination. With no candidate fielded by the opposition, Bartakke’s unopposed election is assured, and his appointment will be officially announced during the proceedings scheduled for December 1.

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