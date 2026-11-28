Thane Faces Shortage Of Nearly 950 TMT Buses, NCP (SP) Questions Whether Ring Metro Project Is Being Favoured | X

Thane: Public transport in Thane is facing a severe crunch due to a sharp shortage of buses operated by the Thane Municipal Transport (TMT), leaving daily commuters in distress. While a city with a population of roughly 27 lakh requires about 1,350 buses for public transit, only 381 TMT buses are currently running on the roads—a shortfall of nearly 950 buses. Adding to commuter frustration, 95 buses received from the central government have still not been put into service.

Highlighting the grim situation, Manoj Pradhan, District President of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), has questioned the municipal administration and raised concerns over whether TMT is being deliberately weakened to favor the Ring Metro project. "The public transport service is the lifeline of the city, but due to administrative apathy and delayed decisions, TMT's condition is steadily deteriorating. Is TMT being deliberately weakened for the Ring Metro project?" — Manoj Pradhan, NCP (SP) District President

Fleet Numbers and Commuter Impact

According to Pradhan, TMT's fleet comprises a total of 407 buses, of which only 381 are available for passengers. Out of 230 buses at the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe depot, 117 are operating, while 34 are running out of the Kopri depot. Across these depots, roughly 7,673 passengers travel daily on 112 routes.

Benchmark Gap: Under norms set by the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), a city needs at least 50 buses per one lakh population—meaning Thane requires 1,350 buses for 27 lakh residents, creating a deficit of nearly 950 buses.

Daily Commuter Strain: Long-distance commuters within the city are bearing the brunt of the shortage, forced to wait in long queues during peak hours and rely on private vehicles and autorickshaws, which has increased road congestion.

Fleet Expansion Plans: There are plans to induct 370 new electric and double-decker buses into the TMT fleet in the 2026–27 financial year, which would bring the total fleet to 777 buses—still well short of the ideal benchmark.

Electric Bus Concerns and Strike Warning

Pradhan also raised concerns over the operational performance of existing electric buses, noting that several have been breaking down mid-route. He questioned why there is a delay in putting the 95 central government-allocated buses into service and demanded clarity on when they will roll out and in whose interest decisions are being taken.

Warning of further disruption, Pradhan noted that rickshaw and taxi unions have announced a strike starting December 1. If the strike goes ahead, the burden on TMT will increase manifold, raising questions about how the administration plans to handle the crisis amid the existing bus shortage. He urged the municipal administration to take immediate concrete steps to strengthen TMT and deploy available buses on roads promptly to bring relief to commuters.

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