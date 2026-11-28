Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Virar: A fresh political row had erupted in the city over naming the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation’s (VVCMC) much-discussed sports complex in Bolinj, Virar West a project that had been stalled for nearly eight years. While various sports organizations demanded naming the complex after former MLA Hitendra Thakur, BJP Leader of the Opposition Manoj Patil submitted a memorandum to the Mayor demanding it be named after ‘Narveer Chimaji Appa.’ Against this backdrop, the proposal to name it after Hitendra Thakur was tabled for approval at the general body meeting held on Friday (November 27), and the Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi (BVA) got the proposal passed on the strength of its majority.

Premature Inauguration Had Triggered BVA-BJP Political Row

​This modern sports complex has been built on the Bolinj MHADA ground in Virar West. It was hastily inaugurated on October 3, 2026, while work was still incomplete, which had already sparked a sharp political back-and-forth between the BVA and the BJP. After that, deciding whose name to give the complex became a matter of political prestige for both parties. Anticipating a commotion as soon as discussion on the issue began in the general body meeting, Mayor Ajiv Patil instructed members not to raise any slogans in the hall and warned that anyone breaking the rules would be evicted.

Thirteen Sports Bodies Backed Hitendra Thakur's Name

​The administration had received a total of 14 proposals regarding the naming of the complex. Of these, 13 proposals from various sports bodies were for former MLA Hitendra Thakur, while the BJP submitted a proposal in the name of Narveer Chimaji Appa. In the house, Leader of the Opposition Manoj Patil demanded naming the complex after Chimaji Appa considering his historical legacy. Meanwhile, House Leader Prafulla Sane also argued in favor of naming it after Thakur, noting that the Kala-Krida Mahotsav (Arts and Sports Festival) began during Thakur’s tenure in 1990—growing from 3,500 participants initially to over 65,000 today, boosting the city's sports scene—and that he played a major role in building the Bolinj sports complex.

​Ultimately, as the BJP maintained its opposition, a show-of-hands vote was taken on the naming proposal. In the vote, 68 BVA corporators agreed to name it ‘Loknete Hitendra Thakur (Appa)’, while 36 BJP corporators voted in favor of ‘Narveer Chimaji Appa.’ Consequently, the proposal to name it after Hitendra Thakur was approved by a majority.

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