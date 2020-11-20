Thane sees spike in new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day, Mumbra reports zero cases

Thane on Thursday reported 193 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. With addition of the new cases, the tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 49,393.

The overall death toll also rose to 1,144 with five more people losing their lives to the virus. The COVID-19 recovery rate in Thane stood at 94 per cent.

Among all the nine Prabhag areas, Majiwada-Manpada reported 54 new cases, Kalwa reported 30 new cases, Vartak Nagar (29) and Naupada-Kopri (28). Lokmanya-Savarkar Prabhag reported 14 new cases, followed by 12 in Uthalsar, 11 in Wagle and eight in Diva. Seven cases were reported from out of Thane jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Mumbra, which was once considered as a hotspot, did not report any COVID-19 cases on Thursday bringing relief to the local administration and residents.

In view of the rising cases, Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Friday asked Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma and Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to intensify drive against violators of coronavirus norms. In an official release, the mayor said the city should avoid a second wave of the pandemic by taking adequate preventive measures.

"It has been observed that citizens are not adhering to norms like using face masks and practicing social distancing. Hence, there is a dire need for the authorities to be strict and take action against them," Mhaske said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Thursday went up to 17,63,055 with addition of 5,535 cases. As the virus claimed 154 more lives, the fatality count reached 46,356.

A total of 5,860 patients were discharged during the day. With this, the state''s recovery count increased to 16,35,971. The count of active patients is now 79,738. The state has so far conducted 99,65,119 tests.

