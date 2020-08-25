Thane sees over 7000 immersions on Sunday

Thane: Over 7,000 Ganesha idols were immersed in Thane on the second day of Ganpati festival on Sunday. Out of the total immersions, more than 250 idols were immersed through Swikruti centres in Thane.

However, the number of idols immersed in Thane this year is less compared to last year as many preferred to carry the immersion process at home or at the housing societies amid COVID-19 pandemic.

"The total of 7740 Ganesha idols were immersed in various spots in Thane including 30 Sarvajanik Ganesha idols. 281 idols were immersed through Swikruti centres introduced in Thane to curb the crowd," said a TMC official.

According to the official, maximum immersion of idols were noticed at Upavan lake, Kolshet and Mitbandar in Thane.

"Over 1000 idols were immersed at Upavan lake, 785 at Kolshet and 626 at Mitbandar on Sunday," added the TMC official.

Around 13 artificial ponds were prepared by the Thane Municipal Corporation to curb the crowd, while many choose to immerse the idols at home or in the tanks prepared in the premises of housing societies.

According to the official, last year (2019) total 11,237 immersions of Ganesha idols took place in Thane, out which 38 were Sarvajanik idols, 132 were immersed at Swikruti centres, while remaining 11067 were household Ganesha idols.