Thane: Security guard killed in Dombivali MIDC | Unsplash

A 64-year-old security guard of a company in Dombivli MIDC in Thane was brutally killed by unidentified persons, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday at a paper product unit when Gyanbahadur Gurus was attacked by unidentified persons who fled with goods worth Rs 1,50,500, a police official said. Further investigation is underway.