Thane School Sexual Assault Case: Local Train Services Between Badlapur-Karjat/Khopoli Resumes After Day-Long Protests Disrupt Services

Massive protests held against sexual assault of two girls in a school as agitators throng to Badlapur Railway Station on Tuesday, August 20 | Vijay Gohil

Thane, August 20: Local train services between Badlapur and Karjat/Khopoli resumed on Tuesday evening at around 08.05 pm following safety checks after local train services were disrupted on the line due to the massive protests held by parents and locals in Badlapur against the alleged sexual assault of two girls in a school. The first UP and Down local trains passed Badlapur at 08.05 pm.

"Train services between Badlapur and Karjat/Khopoli resumed after the competent authority cleared the track at around 8.05 PM. Prior to this, a light engine was operated in the affected section to ensure the safety of the track," said an official.

Protests Disrupted Services On Tuesday

Earlier, train services between Badlapur and Karjat/Khopoli on the Central Railway's Mumbai division were severely disrupted on Tuesday due to a protest at Badlapur station. "The protest, sparked by the alleged sexual abuse of two local schoolgirls, saw hundreds of angry parents and local citizens blocking the railway tracks, leading to a complete halt in train services for nearly 10 hours between Badlapur and Karjat/ Khopoli," said an official.

The protest caused widespread disruption, leaving thousands of commuters stranded and causing significant delays throughout the day

According to officials, the situation escalated as the day progressed. Despite several rounds of negotiations, protesters refused to vacate the tracks and resumed stone-pelting in the evening again. The demonstrators, demanding the death penalty for the accused, were adamant about their demands and refused to move despite warnings from the authorities.

"Keep in mind evening rush hours, the police issued a final warning nearly 4.30 pm, giving the protesters one hour to clear the railway tracks . When the protesters continued to resist, local police and GRP forces were compelled to use force to disperse the crowd and restore normalcy," official said.

Central Railway Officials Speaks About Protest

According to Central Railway (CR) officials, the protest began around 10:00 am when a group of agitators suddenly gathered on the tracks at Badlapur station. By 10:10 am, train movement between Badlapur and Karjat/ Khopoli was completely halted.

During the disruption, suburban train services were limited to Ambernath, while over a dozen long-distance trains were diverted via the Panvel-Karjat route. "The protest had begun earlier in the morning at the school, where agitators vandalized the premises, breaking windows, benches, and doors before proceeding to the railway station. The situation escalated when some protesters began pelting stones, although this was quickly brought under control after authorities appealed for calm" said an official.

The protesters raised serious concerns about the school’s safety measures, alleging a lack of female attendants in the girls' washrooms and the absence of CCTV cameras. These issues, they claim, contributed to the unsafe environment that allowed the alleged abuse to occur.

Police And Railway Protection Force Deployed

Hundreds of police personnel, including the local police, Government Railway Police (GRP), and Railway Protection Force (RPF), were deployed at the site in an effort to disperse the crowd and restore normalcy. The "Rail Roko" agitation was part of the 'Badlapur Bandh,' organized by local citizens and some political groups, with the participation of autorickshaw unions and school bus operators.

Nearly 50 Local Trains Were Partially Cancelled

Due to a protest, over a dozen mail express trains were diverted, and the Koyana Express was rerouted from near Badlapur back to Kalyan, then towards Karjat via Diva and Panvel. Nearly 50 local trains were partially canceled between Ambernath and Karjat/Khopoli.

Despite these disruptions, train services from CSMT to Ambernath and towards Kasara continued to operate normally. Additionally, the railway authorities requested assistance from various state transport agencies to provide approximately 100 buses to accommodate passengers traveling from Kalyan to Karjat, ensuring their convenience.