Thane: Sandeep Chavan appointed as executive engineer in construction department of Zilla Parishad

Sandeep Chavan has been appointed as an executive engineer in the construction department of Thane Zilla Parishad. Earlier, he was posted as a deputy engineer, public works department in Ulhasnagar.

Chavan passed the Maharashtra Public Service Commission examination in 2008 and was appointed as an Assistant Engineer. He has been serving in various capacities for the last 14 years. He has worked as a deputy engineer at Raigad in Sudhagad Pali, Murud and Alibag.

During his tenure he supervised the conservation work of Raigad fort. Chavan also served at Kalyan and Ulhasnagar sub-division construction department. After working in the sub-division for many years he has been promoted to the post of executive engineer, construction department at Thane Zilla Parishad.

ALSO READ RTE admissions: Thane Zilla Parishad extends deadline

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 07:25 PM IST