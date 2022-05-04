RTE admissions: Thane Zilla Parishad extends deadline

Thane: The Thane Zilla Parishad (ZP) has extended the deadline for school admissions for the seats secured under the Right to Education Act (RTE) till May 10. The Act provisions for reserving seats for under-privileged children in private schools.

This year around 10,429 children from across Thane district were selected for RTE admission, out of which, 6,363 have been admitted so far.

Hence, the ZP primary education department has appealed to the parents to ensure the admission of their child by following the procedure given by the government.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 08:52 AM IST