Navi Mumbai: Deadline to submit documents for admission under RTE extended till April 27

Parents can submit documents till April 27 whose children have been shortlisted for admission in private aided schools under the Right to Education (RTE) quota. Earlier, the last date was April 20. However, following demand from parents, it has been extended till April 27 in Panvel taluka.

Last month, parents had received messages regarding the selection of applications for the lottery in admission in pre-primary and class one in private schools in the city under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. More than 26,836 applications were received for 2220 seats available in 110 schools. More than 2000 applications were removed due to inadequate details or multiple applications.

The verification of students’ documents is being carried out. “Selected applications were already sent SMS on their registered mobile number, and on the given date, they would visit the centre to verify the documents,” said an official from the Panvel Panchayat.

According to officials, in the last four days, more than 700 parents have already submitted documents which are being scrutinised. Students have to submit the residential proof, income certificate of guardian, caste certificate, certificate of physically challenged if anyone seeking admission under that quota, and residents living on rent have to submit rent agreement copy as residential proof.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:23 AM IST