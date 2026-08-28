Thane Rural Police ASI Suspected In ₹61.50 Lakh Angadia Van Robbery On Mumbai-Nashik Highway; Five Arrested | AI

Thane: A sensational robbery case involving an Angadia company's cash van on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway has taken a serious turn, with the investigation revealing the alleged involvement of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI)-rank officer from the Thane Rural Police.

Five persons have so far been arrested in connection with the robbery, in which ₹61.50 lakh was allegedly looted from a van carrying nearly ₹1 crore in cash. The Shahapur police are now searching for other suspects believed to have been involved in the operation.

Robbery Took Place Near Khardi Village On Mumbai-Nashik Highway

The robbery took place in the early hours of August 24, within the limits of Khardi village on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. Police have so far kept the investigation confidential and have not disclosed the identities of the arrested accused, citing the possibility that doing so could alert other suspects who are still at large.

Van carrying ₹1 crore was headed to Mumbai

According to the police the complainant, Govind Hargovindbhai Patel (43), resides with his family in Udhna, Surat district, Gujarat. He works as a van driver for K.P. Angadia Company, based in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

On August 23, Patel left Gwalior for the company's Malad office in Mumbai, carrying around ₹1 crore in cash. He was accompanied by his colleague, Jigarbhai Patel.

The two stopped for dinner at Hotel Tulip in Khardi. At around 1.15 am on August 24, they resumed their journey towards Mumbai.

We are Crime Branch officers

According to the complaint, the van had travelled only a short distance from the hotel when three men approached and knocked on its window. The suspects allegedly identified themselves as Crime Branch personnel and ordered the driver to open the vehicle.

As soon as Patel opened the window, the suspects allegedly snatched the vehicle's keys and forced both occupants to sit on the middle seat. They then allegedly assaulted Patel and Jigarbhai before taking control of the van and driving towards Nashik.

₹61.50 lakh allegedly taken from van

After travelling some distance, the accused allegedly took the van to a spot near a closed hotel on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. The two victims were allegedly assaulted again before the suspects removed ₹61.50 lakh from the approximately ₹1 crore cash kept inside the van.

The accused then allegedly fled in another white-coloured car with the stolen cash. The victims subsequently approached the Shahapur police and lodged a complaint.

The complaint also stated that some of the suspects were wearing police uniforms and had identified themselves as police personnel.

Investigation points to police officer's involvement

The Shahapur police launched an investigation based on the descriptions of the suspects, the vehicles allegedly used in the crime and other technical leads. During the probe, investigators reportedly found evidence pointing to the involvement of an officer serving with the Thane Rural Police.

Police subsequently intensified their investigation and arrested five suspects. Investigators have also found that some of those allegedly involved in the robbery are from Gujarat.

Gang of 7-8 suspected

Shahapur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Vishal Nagargoje told FPJ that five accused have been arrested so far and that the involvement of a police officer in the robbery has been established during the investigation.

Approximately seven to eight persons may have been involved in the entire operation," Nagargoje said, adding that efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining suspects.

Police have not yet disclosed the names of the arrested accused. Officials said revealing their identities at this stage could alert those still absconding and hamper the ongoing investigation.

₹61.50 lakh still to be recovered

Three days after the robbery, the ₹61.50 lakh allegedly looted from the van has not yet been recovered, making the recovery of the cash a major focus of the investigation.

Nagargoje said the police are simultaneously working to locate the absconding suspects and recover the stolen money.

The alleged involvement of a serving police officer has added another layer of seriousness to the case. Investigators now face the twin challenge of apprehending all those allegedly involved and recovering the entire stolen amount.

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