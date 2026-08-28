Indian Fisherman Dies In Pakistan Jail After Sentence Completion, Raising Questions Over Delayed Repatriation

The death of an Indian fisherman in a Pakistani prison has renewed concerns over prolonged detention and delayed repatriation | AI Generated Representational Image

Palghar, August 28, 2026: An Indian fisherman from Gujarat died in a prison in Pakistan on August 27, raising fresh concerns over the continued detention of Indian fishermen even after they have completed their sentences and their nationality has been established.

According to journalist and peace activist Jatin Desai, this is the second death of an Indian fisherman in a Pakistani prison this year.

Fisherman Had Completed Sentence

The deceased fisherman had completed his sentence on March 16, 2022, and his Indian nationality had reportedly been established several years ago. Despite completing his sentence and his nationality being confirmed, he continued to remain in prison in Pakistan.

Desai questioned whether the fisherman could have been alive today had he been released and repatriated immediately after completing his sentence.

He further pointed out that 10 Indian fishermen currently lodged in Pakistani prisons completed their sentences on July 16, 2021, while another 114 fishermen completed their sentences on March 16, 2022, but continue to remain detained.

Consular Agreement Cited

The continued detention, Desai said, is contrary to the understanding between India and Pakistan under the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access.

Article 5 of the agreement provides that the two countries have agreed to repatriate prisoners to their respective countries within one month of the completion of their sentences and confirmation of their nationality.

“Those who have completed their sentences and whose nationality has already been established should have been released and repatriated in accordance with the agreement,” Desai said.

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Call For Immediate Repatriation

Calling for immediate action, Desai demanded that the mortal remains of the deceased fisherman be brought back to India at the earliest.

The death has once again highlighted the plight of Indian fishermen who inadvertently cross the maritime boundary between the two countries and subsequently face prolonged detention in Pakistani jails, sometimes even after completing their sentences.

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