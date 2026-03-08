 Thane Rural Police Arrest Titwala Man For Brutal Murder Of Missing Ola Driver
Thane Rural Police Arrest Titwala Man For Brutal Murder Of Missing Ola Driver

Thane Rural Police arrested Adarsh Chandrakant Bhalerao from Titwala for murdering missing Ola driver Nasir Ahmed. Ahmed’s body, with multiple wounds, was found near Malshej Ghat, while his blood-stained car was abandoned near Govili village. Authorities traced the suspect via CCTV and technical analysis; motive is under investigation.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Sunday, March 08, 2026, 04:12 PM IST
Mumbai: Thane Rural Police have arrested Adarsh Chandrakant Bhalerao from Titwala for the murder of missing Ola driver Nasir Ahmed.

Ahmed’s body was found in the jurisdiction of Otur Police Station near Malshej Ghat, while his blood-stained car was discovered in a forest near Govili village on the Kalyan–Murbad road.

Police traced the accused through CCTV footage and technical analysis, and the motive behind the murder is still under investigation.

The dead body with multiple wounds of a Ola driver Nasir Ahmed was found 90 km from Titwala in one of the forest, he was missing since last four days, his car was found in a pool of blood at abondoned place near Govali village, Kalyan Taluka police (Thane Rural) doing the further probe.

