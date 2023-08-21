Thane: Running Tempo Catches Fire On Eastern Express Highway, No Injuries Reported (VIDEO)

FPJ

Thane: A fire broke out in a running tempo on Monday morning near Cadbury signal at the Eastern Express Highway in Thane west. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, according to an officer from regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Yasin Tadvi, RDMC chief, Thane said, "According to the information received at the disaster management cell room, a Tata Ace tempo caught fire on Monday morning. The tempo was en route to Kalwa from Gandhinagar with cardboard and paper waste."

Watch the video below

#WATCH | #Fire broke out in a running tempo near Cadbury signal at Eastern Express Highway in #Thane West on August 21. No casualties were reported.



By: @AbhitashS pic.twitter.com/SOQDd7I3aM — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 21, 2023

"Soon after receiving the information the disaster management cell team, city traffic police personnel and fire brigade went with one pick-up vehicle and one fire vehicle reached the spot. No one was injured in the said incident," Tadvi added.

The fire was extinguished with the help of traffic police in one hour and the situation was brought under control, the official added.

