Thane RTO Launches HSRP Crackdown; Defaulters Face Fines, Suspension Of Key Vehicle Services

Thane RTO has started enforcing HSRP compliance by fining defaulters and restricting access to essential vehicle-related services | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, June 30: The Thane Regional Transport Office (RTO) has launched a strict enforcement drive against vehicles operating without High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP). Alongside immediate financial penalties, complete non-compliance will now result in a total freeze on essential RTO services.

HSRP Installation Progress

Data reveals that out of 3,32,648 vehicle owners who registered for HSRP in the Thane jurisdiction, 3,31,310 secured appointments. Physical installation is complete for 2,57,551 vehicles in Thane and approximately 40,000 in Mira-Bhayander.

As per the State Transport Commissioner's directive, an immunity window protects proactive owners. Those who secured an HSRP fitment appointment on or before June 30 will be exempted from punitive action while their installation is processed.

However, there is zero leniency for complete defaulters. Deputy Transport Officer Rohit Katkar confirmed that vehicle owners who have neither registered nor booked an appointment face immediate fines under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

Furthermore, defaulting vehicles will be barred from crucial RTO operations, including ownership transfers, address changes, hypothecation terminations and permit renewals.

Strict Action Against Defaulters

The transport department emphasises that HSRP is a vital anti-crime measure rather than a mere administrative formality. These standardised aluminium plates utilise tamper-proof snap locks and unique laser holograms linked to the national database, effectively curbing vehicle theft and counterfeit plates.

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"We urge all remaining vehicle owners to complete the process immediately to comply with the law and ensure vehicular safety," stated Hemangini Patil, Regional Transport Officer for Thane. Defaulters must book slots via authorised portals immediately to avoid legal action.

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