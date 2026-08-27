Thane RTO Issues Mandatory Meter Verification Advisory Ahead Of Revised Auto, Taxi Fares From September 1 | X - prassantsinha

Thane: Commuters across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will experience an upward revision in auto-rickshaw and black-and-yellow (kali-peeli) meter taxi fares starting September 1, 2026. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) recently finalized the new rate structure, prompting transport officials to alert passengers to verify meter recalibrations before settling their fares.

Under the updated fare structure, the revised minimum base rate for auto-rickshaws will be ₹27 for the first 1.5 kilometers. For black-and-yellow taxis operating within the region, the base fare has been adjusted to ₹33 for the initial 1.5-kilometer distance. All journey distances extending beyond the 1.5-kilometer threshold will be calculated according to the updated per-kilometer distance rates.

Addressing the tariff adjustment and safety measures, Thane Regional Transport Officer Hemangini Patil urged passengers to stay alert during their daily commutes.

"It is mandatory for every auto and taxi meter to be recalibrated as per regulations before the revised fare rates are applied. Commuters must pay only after checking the meter status or inspecting the official tariff card. If any driver charges rates above the authorized tariffs, citizens should immediately file a complaint against them with the transport authority," stated Hemangini Patil, RTO (Thane).

Vehicle operators have been given a three-month transition window, from September 1 to November 30, 2026, to complete mandatory digital meter recalibrations. During this period, any vehicle operating without an updated meter must display an officially approved tariff card issued by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to legally charge the revised rates.

Deputy Regional Transport Officer Rohit Katkar further explained that the revised rates were calculated by evaluating several economic indicators. Key factors influencing the decision included rising vehicle procurement costs, variations in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), and prevailing interest rates on vehicle loans.