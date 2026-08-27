Mumbai Local Train Update: Bhandup Point Failure Disrupts Up Services During Morning Peak; Signal S23 Restored In 48 Minutes |

Mumbai: Commuters on the Central Railway's Up line faced disruption during the morning peak on Thursday after a point failure at Bhandup station affected the functioning of Up line signal S23. The failure was reported at 7.47 am and was rectified at 8.35 am, railway officials said.

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The signalling issue affected the movement of Up local services during one of the busiest periods of the day, causing inconvenience to passengers travelling towards Mumbai. With a large number of commuters dependent on Central Railway locals during the morning rush, even a short operational disruption can lead to delays and crowding on platforms and trains. Passengers reported irritation as services were affected during the peak travel period.

During the failure, Up local trains were passed on an authorised marker as railway staff managed train movements and worked to restore the signalling system. The fault was subsequently rectified at 8.35 am, bringing the affected signalling arrangement back to normal.

The incident comes amid the heavy morning rush on the Central Railway suburban network, where signalling and points are crucial for regulating the movement of trains through busy stations. While the fault was resolved within 48 minutes, the disruption highlighted how a technical failure at a suburban station can quickly affect commuters during peak hours.

Railway officials said the signalling fault was attended to and normal operations were restored after the issue was rectified.