Thane RTO Crackdown: 21 School Buses Penalised, 4 Illegal Passenger Vehicles Booked In Student Safety Drive

Thane RTO officials inspect school buses during a special drive against safety violations and illegal passenger transport across the district | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, March 5: In a major push for student safety, the Thane Regional Transport Office (RTO) has launched a massive crackdown on illegal passenger transport and negligent school bus operators. During a special inspection drive conducted throughout the month of March, authorities took stringent action against several vehicles found flouting safety norms.

The month-long campaign, which ran from March 1 to March 31, targeted both school buses and illegal private transport services. Acting on the strict directives of State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, in the first 10 days of the campaign RTO teams conducted surprise inspections across various sectors, including Wagle Estate, Ghodbunder Road, Kopri, Kalwa, Bhiwandi (Urban and Rural), and Shahapur.

Key highlights of the operation

Extensive screening: RTO officials inspected a total of 100 school buses across the region.

Violations found: Out of the inspected fleet, 21 school buses were found to be in violation of mandatory safety regulations.

Illegal transport: Action was also taken against 4 private buses operating as passenger transport without the necessary legal permits.

Focus on safety and compliance

During the inspections, RTO squads meticulously verified vehicle documentation and safety infrastructure. The checks focused on:

Documentation: Valid registration papers, fitness certificates, insurance, and permits.

Safety features: Functionality of emergency exit doors, fire extinguishing systems, and CCTV cameras.

Student security: General compliance with student safety guidelines.

Officials reported that several buses were penalised for technical defects, incomplete paperwork, and a lack of valid fitness certificates. In some instances, clear violations of safety protocols were discovered, posing a risk to the students on board.

Administrative stance

The administration has taken a zero-tolerance approach toward any compromise on student safety. In addition to imposing heavy fines on the 21 offending school buses, the RTO has issued strict instructions to the owners to rectify all deficiencies immediately.

The Transport Department emphasised that these drives will continue to ensure that all vehicles transporting children adhere strictly to the law, prioritising the lives of young passengers over commercial interests.

