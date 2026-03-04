Thane News: RTO Cracks Down On Errant Auto Rickshaw Drivers In Dombivli; Over 50 Penalised

Officials from Kalyan RTO and Dombivli Traffic Police conduct a joint inspection drive targeting auto rickshaw violations across major junctions in the city | Representational Image

Dombivli, March 4: In a major enforcement action against errant auto rickshaw drivers, the Sub-Regional Transport Office (RTO), Kalyan, in coordination with the Dombivli Traffic Police, penalised more than 50 drivers during a surprise inspection drive conducted across key locations in Dombivli.

Action follows complaints from commuters

The crackdown follows multiple complaints received by the Kalyan RTO regarding illegal ferrying of passengers, operation without valid permits and licences, and plying of overaged, unfit vehicles—particularly in and around the busy Dombivli railway station area.

Joint inspection drive conducted

Acting on these complaints, Sub-Regional Transport Officer Ashutosh Barkul and Assistant Police Inspector Shriram Patil from the Dombivli Traffic Division led a joint inspection drive two days ago.

The operation was supported by Motor Vehicle Inspectors Prashant Suryawanshi and Bhagyashree Awar, Assistant Awhad, Police Sub-Inspector Rajendra Bansode, along with other officials.

Checks carried out at multiple locations

The enforcement team conducted checks at several prominent locations including Indira Chowk, Baji Prabhu Chowk, Dr Rath Road, Ramnagar Rickshaw Stand, Patkar Road, Phadke Road, Manpada Road, Tilak Chowk, Shelar Chowk, Pandit Deendayal Chowk, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Ghanshyam Gupte Road, Thakurli, and the Kopar flyover.

Multiple violations detected

During the inspection, authorities found numerous violations. Several drivers were operating without valid driving licences or permits. Some vehicles had exceeded their permissible age limit and were deemed unfit for passenger transport.

In multiple cases, insurance policies and Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates had expired. Additionally, many drivers were found not wearing the mandated uniform.

Illegal passenger pickups near railway station

Officials noted that several rickshaw drivers were illegally picking up passengers from railway entry points, major junctions, and arterial roads instead of designated rickshaw stands—causing inconvenience to commuters and unfair competition to law-abiding drivers.

Over 50 drivers penalised

All violators were booked under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Authorities confirmed that over 50 drivers were penalised and further scrutiny of documents is underway.

