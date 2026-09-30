Thane Rozgar Mahakumbh 2026 Offers 14,524 Vacancies Across 43 Locations, Over 8,900 Candidates Register |

Thane: As many as 14,524 job vacancies are being offered to job seekers in Thane district under the state government’s ‘Rozgar Mahakumbh 2026’, with employment fairs and placement drives organised at 43 locations across the district on Tuesday. The initiative aims to connect educated unemployed youth and job seekers directly with employers and provide opportunities closer to their homes.

8,937 Candidates Register For District-Level Drive

The employment drive was organised by the Maharashtra government’s Department of Skills Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation under the theme ‘Yuva Shakti Hi Rashtra Shakti’ (Youth Power is National Power). According to the latest district-level figures, 8,937 candidates have registered for the Thane drive, while 156 employers are participating with 14,524 vacancies on offer.

The main programme was held at the Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University employment training centre at Kopri. Thane District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal, MLAs Sanjay Kelkar and Niranjan Davkhare, District Employment and Skill Development Officer Ravindra More and other officials and representatives were present along with a large number of young job seekers.

Collector Encourages Youth To Utilise Opportunities

Addressing the gathering Collector Dr Panchal urged young people to make the most of the employment opportunities available through the drive. He said the initiative was aimed at bringing reputed companies and establishments closer to eligible candidates and creating direct avenues for employment within the district.

Candidates are being offered opportunities across sectors based on the vacancies notified by participating establishments. The process includes direct selection, interviews and placement, allowing job seekers to interact with employers and explore multiple opportunities at a single platform.

The initiative also focuses on strengthening the link between youth and industry by encouraging candidates to acquire job-oriented skills and align their capabilities with the changing requirements of employers.

MLAs Sanjay Kelkar and Niranjan Davkhare also addressed the gathering and emphasised the importance of skill development among the younger generation. They urged youth to develop proficiency across different areas to improve their employment prospects.

The employment fairs are part of a wider initiative being conducted across the Konkan and Nashik divisions. Earlier, the state government said more than 418 employment fairs would be organised across the two divisions, with direct employment opportunities being offered according to candidates’ qualifications and skills.

District authorities have appealed to more young men and women from Thane to participate in the employment drive and take advantage of the available opportunities.

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