Palghar Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of Six Accused In Relief Hospital Assault Case, All 23 Remain In Custody | AI

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Palghar court on Tuesday rejected the bail applications of six of the 23 accused arrested in connection with the alleged assault and consultation at Relief Hospital. First Class Judicial Magistrate Sujata Bandal rejected the applications after hearing arguments from both sides.

Six Accused Denied Bail By Magistrate Court

With the six pleas being rejected, all 23 accused in the case continue to remain in judicial custody. The accused may now approach a higher court seeking bail.

Those whose bail applications were rejected include Rohit Rajendra Gavit, Rahul Sankhe, Manish alias Vicky Sankhe, Vrushab Vare, Sairaj Patil and Neelam Sankhe.

Gavit and Ware had filed their bail applications on September 18, followed by Manish Sankhe, Patil and Rahul Sankhe on September 19. Neelam Sankhe filed her application on September 21. Arguments on the applications were heard on September 23 and 24.

Police Oppose Bail, Cite Ongoing Investigation

Investigating Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police Nisha Jadhav opposed the bail pleas, submitting that the investigation was still underway. The prosecution referred to the alleged roles of the accused, the evidence collected so far and the stage of the investigation while seeking rejection of the applications.

The defence lawyers, meanwhile, presented arguments concerning the legal provisions governing bail, the progress of the investigation and the alleged roles of their respective clients.

Order Delayed After Hospital Cites Supreme Court Ruling

The court was expected to pronounce its order on Monday. However, the matter was deferred to Tuesday after the hospital authorities brought to the court’s notice the Supreme Court’s decision in the bail case involving Dombivli corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who is also accused in a case concerning an alleged assault on doctors.

The case was registered at Palghar police station on September 6 following the alleged brawl at Relief Hospital, involving allegations of assault on hospital staff, abuse and threats.

Police subsequently arrested 23 people, comprising 11 functionaries of the Shinde faction and 12 members of a Govinda group.

All the accused were initially remanded to police custody. One accused was remanded to judicial custody on September 16, while the remaining 22 were sent to judicial custody on September 18.

With the rejection of the six bail applications, all 23 accused continue to remain in judicial custody. They now have the option of seeking bail from a higher court.

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