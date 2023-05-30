Thane road works inspection: TMC chief imposes ₹5 lakh fine on contractor for shoddy work | representative pic

In Thane, road works are currently underway in various locations within the city. The state government has provided a fund of Rs 605 crore to ensure the construction of high-quality, pothole-free roads for the citizens of Thane. On May 22, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected several roads and drain cleaning works in Thane. During the inspection, errors were identified regarding the roads and drain cleaning activities. As a result, the Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Abhijit Bangar, issued a show cause notice to the TMC executive engineer and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

During the inspection tour, sewerage work at Conwood Chowk in Vasant Vihar was evaluated, and a show cause notice was issued to the Executive Engineer due to delays in the project.

Faulty roads

The TMC chief discovered that the road from Tikujiniwadi Circle to Neelkanth Road bifurcation and Harit Janpath were not properly maintained. The trees in this area were found to be dry, and sewage, plastic, and other waste were observed. A show cause notice was issued to Nisarga Landscape Pvt. Ltd., the contractor responsible for the vacant spaces in Harit Janpath, with instructions to remove the dry trees and plant new ones.

In response to the Chief Minister's directives, TMC chief Abhijit Bangar issued a show cause notice to Pioneer Outdoor Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the contractor responsible for tree watering and maintenance. The notice cited negligence in regularly watering the trees and failing to address the dry state of a specific tree.

R.P. S Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. was assigned the task of road asphalting in Vartaknagar, Lokmanya-Savarkarnagar, Naupada, Kopri, and Kalwa ward committees. However, no safety measures were observed during the work. It was noted that the laborers involved in the mastic and asphalt work were not provided with safety shoes, hand gloves, and helmets. As a result, the contractor company was fined Rs 5 lakh.

The contract for road cleaning in Pawar Nagar, under the Vartak Nagar ward committee, was awarded to Venkatesha company. However, it was discovered that the employees working on the road were not equipped with gloves and other safety gear. Consequently, a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on the contractor, and a notice was issued due to the presence of piles of garbage at various locations on the road.