Thane Road Safety Crisis: 659 Killed In Accidents Over 3 Years As TDRF Personnel's Death Sparks Outrage

The death of a TDRF personnel has drawn attention to Thane's worsening road safety, with police data showing 659 accident fatalities in three years | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, August 3, 2026:

The alarming rise in road fatalities across Thane district has come into sharp focus following the tragic death of a Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) personnel. The officer lost his life on Monday after his two-wheeler crashed into a massive pothole, sparking widespread public anger over poor road conditions.

According to official statistics from the Thane Police Department, 659 people have died and 1,640 people have been grievously injured in road accidents across the district over a three-year period between 2023 and 2025. This equates to an average of 17 to 18 road accident fatalities every month.

The figures cover major arteries and internal roads connecting cities including Thane, Kalwa, Mumbra, Diva, Dombivli, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur and Bhiwandi. Key transport routes passing through the district—such as the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, Mumbra Bypass, Kasheli-Kalher Road, Ghodbunder Road, Shilphata, Badlapur-Karjat Road and the Thane-Belapur Road—see heavy traffic daily.

Key Contributing Factors

● Inadequate Public Transport: A shortage of reliable public transport leaves commuters in both urban and rural areas heavily reliant on private vehicles for their daily travel.

● Heavy Freight Traffic: Frequent movement of heavy and oversized commercial vehicles across major corridors.

● Infrastructure Deficits: Widespread poor road quality, persistent potholes and reckless driving by undisciplined motorists, frequently resulting in head-on collisions, vehicle crashes and pedestrian fatalities.

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Year-By-Year Road Accident Breakdown

Public Concern Grows

The tragic loss of a local disaster responder highlights an urgent safety crisis on Thane’s roads, with citizens calling on local authorities and municipal corporations to immediately address crumbling infrastructure and enforce stricter traffic management.

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