Thane Road Accident: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Critically Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash At Gaimukh Junction

Thane: A multi-vehicle collision during peak morning hours at Gaimukh Junction on Ghodbunder Road left an auto-rickshaw driver critically injured and caused hours-long traffic disruption.

About The Accident

The accident occurred at the Gaimukh Ghat stretch, a known bottleneck connecting Thane to the western suburbs and Gujarat. Preliminary reports indicate that a heavy vehicle allegedly lost control while descending the ghat, crashing into multiple cars and an auto-rickshaw. While occupants of the cars escaped with minor injuries, the auto-rickshaw was severely damaged, trapping its driver inside.

Bystanders and emergency teams rescued him from the wreckage and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing intensive treatment. Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell, said the regional disaster management cell and fire brigade were immediately deployed.

Along with the rescue, teams cleared spilled oil and debris to prevent further accidents. The incident led to heavy congestion, with traffic snarls stretching toward Fountain Hotel and the Borivali side. The Thane traffic police used cranes to remove damaged vehicles. Traffic was normalised by mid-afternoon.

