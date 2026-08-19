Thane Ring Metro: Eden Woods Residents Oppose Station At Complex Gate, Seek Route Change |

Thane: A delegation of residents from Eden Woods Housing Complex met with senior MahaMetro officials at their Majiwada office on August 19 to express concerns regarding the proposed Thane Ring Metro route and station placement. The meeting was held in the presence of Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske, MahaMetro Director Shravan Hardikar, Executive Director, and Administrative Officer Suresh Lakhare.

The primary focus of the discussion was the residents' firm demand to modify the current Ring Metro alignment and relocate the proposed station away from their residential entrance.

Concerns Voiced

Speaking on behalf of the residents, the Eden Woods delegation voiced their core concerns regarding the current alignment:

"We are not against the Metro project itself, but constructing a station right outside our main complex gate on Gladys Alvares Road will create severe traffic bottlenecks, double parking, and safety hazards," stated representatives from the delegation. "It will obstruct emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire engines from accessing the residential complex, while vibrations and noise pollution pose additional safety risks to our buildings."

Addressing the gathering, MP Naresh Mhaske emphasized his duty as a public representative to voice citizens' grievances and follow up with relevant authorities for a swift resolution.

"As a public representative, it is my responsibility to bring the genuine problems of citizens to the attention of the relevant authorities and pursue them until a solution is reached," MP Naresh Mhaske stated. "In line with the instructions given by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, metro construction must proceed through proper coordination to ensure public convenience while maintaining steady urban development without disrupting residents' lives."

Assuring the delegation, MahaMetro officials promised that all feedback and technical concerns raised by the residents would be thoroughly evaluated before arriving at a final decision.

The delegation representing Eden Woods Complex included Rajani Pitale, Vivek Sonar, Sridevi Pillai, Rajesh Ananthakrishnan, Vilas Taskhedkar, Sudhanshu Chausalkar, Dinesh Kandpal, Shriram Nagarkar, and Ravi Iyer, along with Santosh Vishwanathan from Hiranandani Meadows. During the technical presentation, veteran engineers Shriram Nagarkar, Ravi Iyer, and Rajesh Ananthakrishnan highlighted critical engineering aspects and submitted key alternative proposals to the MahaMetro leadership for review.

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