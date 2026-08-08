Thane Ring Metro Alignment To Be Revised After Dy CM Eknath Shinde Directs Minimal Displacement And Wider Connectivity

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed authorities to revise the Thane Ring Metro alignment to reduce displacement and improve connectivity across major residential areas | AI Generated Image

Thane, August 8, 2026: Prioritising public interest and urban connectivity, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed metro planning authorities to revise the alignment of the proposed Thane Ring Metro project. The directive aims to minimise civilian displacement while ensuring maximum connectivity and benefits for Thane residents.

This decision follows key recommendations submitted by Transport Minister and Owala-Majiwada MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who formally expressed his gratitude to Deputy Chief Minister Shinde through an official letter.

Flaws In The Initial Metro Route

During a high-level meeting, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik raised serious concerns regarding the original blueprint submitted by the metro authority:

Displacement Concerns: The original proposed alignment from Wagle Estate to Upvan via Lokmanya Nagar Bus Depot threatened to displace nearly 1,500 families in Lokmanya Nagar.

Impact On Local Landmarks: The original route would affect portions of Upvan Industries near the Air Force Shooting Range and raise concerns over the future of the Upvan Art Festival, a key cultural landmark of Thane.

Exclusion Of High-Density Areas: Around 100,000 residents across densely populated neighbourhoods, including Runwal Plaza, Lokmanya Nagar Pada Nos. 1 and 2, Vedant Complex, Dosti Complex, Samata Nagar, Laxmi Nagar-Chirag Nagar, Vartak Nagar-Bhim Nagar, Shastri Nagar, and Shivai Nagar, were completely excluded from the benefits of the proposed metro line.

Low Commuter Density Along Upvan: The initial route proposed passing through Upvan, which is bordered by Sanjay Gandhi National Park on one side and Upvan Lake on the other, making future population growth or high transit demand in that specific pocket unlikely.

Proposed Alternative Route

Leveraging his deep local expertise as a three-time corporator and four-time MLA from the constituency, Sarnaik suggested an alternate alignment designed to serve significantly more commuters:

Suggested Alignment:

Wagle Estate → Lokmanya Nagar Bus Depot → Aai Mata Mandir → Runwal Plaza → Vedant → Acharya Atre Marg → Vartak Nagar → Pokhran Road No. 1 → Devdaya Park → Pokhran Road No. 2.

Benefits Of Revised Blueprint

Enhanced Financial Viability: Utilising modern construction technology along this modified route will boost overall transit ridership and financial sustainability.

Minimal Displacement: Avoids large-scale demolition and displacement of local residences and commercial establishments.

Simpler Execution: Offers a direct, manageable route with reduced road-widening requirements.

Direct Access For Thousands: Provides direct daily transit coverage to tens of thousands of citizens across major residential hubs.

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“The Thane Ring Metro must serve the broader public interest. Our clear objective is to ensure minimal displacement during development while maximising the benefits of seamless connectivity for as many Thanekars as possible.” — Pratap Sarnaik, Transport Minister and MLA

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