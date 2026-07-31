'Fast-Tracking Thane's Growth': Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Directs Time-Bound Completion Of Key Infrastructure, Metro And Sports Projects

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik reviewed Thane's infrastructure projects and directed officials to ensure timely completion of key public works | AI Generated Image

Thane, July 31, 2026: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik chaired a comprehensive review meeting with civic officials on Friday to accelerate major infrastructure, transit and sports projects across the city.

Emphasising quality, transparency and timely completion, Sarnaik directed officials to ensure that key public amenities, including a football turf and a swimming pool, are opened to citizens before Diwali.

The high-level meeting, held at the Standing Committee Hall of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), was attended by TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode, and senior representatives from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Metro Authority, Public Works Department (PWD), Traffic Police, Forest Department and Maharashtra Maritime Board.

🗓️ ३१ जुलै २०२६ | 📍ठाणे



आज ठाणे महानगरपालिकेच्या स्थायी समिती सभागृहात महापालिका आयुक्त सौरभ राव, अतिरिक्त आयुक्त प्रशांत रोडे यांच्यासह मेट्रो प्राधिकरण, मुंबई महानगर प्रदेश विकास प्राधिकरण, सार्वजनिक बांधकाम विभाग, वाहतूक पोलीस, वन विभाग, महाराष्ट्र सागरी मंडळ तसेच विविध… pic.twitter.com/4HFtkhxeL0 — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) July 31, 2026

Metro Planning And Traffic Relief

Sarnaik instructed agencies to conduct precise technical surveys and on-ground markings before finalising proposed Metro alignments to minimise the impact on existing structures. Direct stakeholder engagement and public transparency were highlighted as top priorities.

To ease persistent traffic bottlenecks on Ghodbunder Road, agencies were urged to maintain close coordination during road expansion works to prevent damage to underground power cables. The minister also directed the immediate completion of the pending retaining wall construction in the Hiranandani area.

Sports Projects Before Diwali

The meeting fast-tracked the proposed Rs 26–27 crore three-storey state-of-the-art shooting range at Waghbil. Built to 50-metre international standards, the complex will also feature an auditorium and multi-purpose sports facilities.

Sarnaik directed that the tendering process, work orders and handovers for local sports facilities, including the football turf, pickleball courts and public swimming pool, be completed without delay to meet the Diwali deadline.

Transit, EV Infrastructure And Urban Development

Directives were issued to align the proposed Pod Taxi project with the upcoming Ring Metro system. An independent technical consultancy firm will re-evaluate the project's feasibility, social impact and technical parameters before the execution model is finalised.

In a forward-looking decision, all future TMC project sites will reserve dedicated spaces for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

To boost civic revenues, the TMC will formulate a structured Land Monetisation Policy and initiate the Expression of Interest (EOI) process to maximise the value of municipal land assets.

Plans were also discussed for a botanical garden designed by expert urban planners, Nagla Bunder creek beautification, town park development and waste management upgrades.

Also Watch:

"Thane’s development must not merely cater to present demands, but anticipate the population and transit needs of decades to come. Technical quality, public safety, and transparency must remain non-negotiable. Unnecessary administrative delays will not be tolerated," Sarnaik said.

The minister concluded by calling for seamless inter-agency cooperation to deliver a transformed, future-ready urban landscape for the residents of Thane.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/