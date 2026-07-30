Maharashtra: 'Aggregator Firms Must Register By September 1 Or Face Action,' Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Maharashtra Government directed app-based transport aggregators to register by September 1 or face legal action for non-compliance | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 30, 2026: The Maharashtra government will strictly implement its new policy governing app-based passenger transport, with all aggregator companies operating in the state required to complete registration with the Transport Department by September 1, 2026.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik warned that companies operating without registration or violating the prescribed norms after the deadline, along with the vehicles involved in such operations, would face stringent legal action.

The move comes amid the rapid expansion of app-based passenger transport services in Maharashtra, with lakhs of citizens relying on such platforms.

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आज परिवहन विभाग कार्यालय, मुंबई येथे मोटार परिवहन विभाग (RTO) अंतर्गत विविध प्रलंबित विषयांबाबत आढावा बैठक संपन्न झाली. या बैठकीत मोटार परिवहन विभागाचे वरिष्ठ अधिकारी उपस्थित होते.



बैठकीदरम्यान धर्मवीर आनंद दिघे साहेब महाराष्ट्र ऑटो - रिक्षा मिटर्ड… pic.twitter.com/xIaZyKefix — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) July 30, 2026

Sarnaik said it was essential to ensure passenger safety, verify the legality of vehicles, establish driver eligibility and fix the accountability of aggregator companies.

“The government wants technology to provide better and more convenient services to citizens. However, no one will be allowed to compromise passenger safety by violating the law in the name of providing convenience,” Sarnaik said.

Registration Mandatory Under New Policy

Under the state’s Aggregator Policy-2026, all companies operating as passenger transport aggregators will have to register with the Transport Department. Vehicles attached to aggregators must possess valid permits, vehicle registration and the required commercial registration for carrying passengers.

Bikes, autorickshaws and cabs used for commercial passenger transport must be registered as valid commercial vehicles. Private or other vehicles cannot be used for commercial passenger transport without a valid aggregator licence and compliance with the applicable rules.

The policy also makes adequate insurance coverage mandatory for vehicles operating under aggregator platforms. Aggregator companies will additionally be required to put in place the necessary mechanisms to ensure passenger safety.

Strict Enforcement After Deadline

Sarnaik said the Transport Department had been directed to ensure effective implementation of the services and safeguards prescribed under the policy.

“The passenger is at the centre of this system and has the right to safe, reliable and legal transport services. The government is not opposed to the aggregator business, but it must operate within the legal framework and prescribed rules,” he said.

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Sarnaik urged all aggregator companies not to wait until the deadline and complete the required documentation and registration process before September 1 to avoid legal action.

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