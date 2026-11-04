Thane Revives Traditional Diwali Pahat & Sandhya Celebrations With 5-Day Cultural Extravaganza | File Photo

Thane, November 04, 2026: The cultural landscape of Thane is witnessing a major revival of its traditional Diwali celebrations. Over recent years, the soulful and melodious essence of Diwali Pahat (early morning musical gatherings) had somewhat receded due to the rise of high-volume loudspeaker and DJ-driven events on streets like Ram Maruti Road, Masunda Lake, and Chintamani Chowk. Consequently, the duration of classical musical events at the iconic Gadkari Rangayatan had shrunk from four days down to just two.

However, this festive season brings encouraging news for art lovers and connoisseurs in Thane. The celebrations are expanding back into a grand five-day cultural feast running continuously from Dhanatrayodashi to Bhaubeej. Alongside the morning concerts, vibrant Diwali Sandhya (evening cultural programmes) are also set to captivate audiences.

A Rich Legacy Of Music And Drama

Originating from genres like Bhavgeet, light music, and theatrical songs (Natya Sangeet), Diwali Pahat has traditionally been a cherished cultural staple for audiences ranging from the youth to senior citizens. While loud street celebrations continued to draw younger crowds until 11:00 AM in areas like Ram Maruti Road, Masunda Lake, Moos Road, Puna Gaonil Marg, and Chintamani Chowk, the true essence of soulful melodies has remained anchored at venues like Gadkari Rangayatan and Shivsamarth Ground.

ठाण्याच्या दिवाळीला लाभणार रोषणाईचा नवा साज आणि उत्सवाचा नवा रंग! "DIWALI WONDERLAND 2026" च्या भव्य आयोजनाच्या पूर्वतयारीसंदर्भात आज बैठक घेऊन संपूर्ण नियोजनाचा आढावा घेतला. ६ ते ११ नोव्हेंबरदरम्यान उपवन तलावावर रंगणारा हा दीपोत्सव अविस्मरणीय करण्यासाठी सज्ज आहोत. #PurveshSarnaik #DiwaliWonderland2026 #Thane #UpvanLake #Diwali — Purvesh Parisha Pratap Sarnaik 🇮🇳 (@purveshsarnaik) November 3, 2026

Schedule Of Performances At Cultural Venues

Friday (Dhanatrayodashi), 6:30 AM: The festivities commence at Gadkari Rangayatan with Swar Dipavali, presented by Pitambari and organised by Swarkalp Foundation, Nashik. Listeners will experience classical and devotional performances by Dr. Ashish Ranade, Dr. Charudatta Aphale, Buva, and Swagata Potnis.

Saturday, 7 November, 6:30 AM: A timeless programme of enduring melodies organised by Vidyadhar Thanekar’s Swatantryaveer Sawarkar Pratishthan.

Sunday, 8 November, 6:30 AM: The Thane branch of the Marathi Natya Parishad will present Folk Lalakar on the very first day of Diwali.

Monday, 9 November, 6:30 AM: Gadkari Rangayatan will resonate with traditional Marathi fervour through Ashok Hande’s Chaurang. Concurrently, at 6:30 AM across the street at Shivsamarth Ground, audiences will be enthralled by the special programme Lakh Lakh Chandari Duniya.

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Diwali Padwa And Bhaubeej Celebrations

Tuesday, 10 November (Diwali Padwa): Deeply intertwined with the spirit of Padwa, the musical evening Rangat Rangali Diwali—conceptualised by Digambar Prabhu’s social organisation—will feature stellar vocal performances by Dhananjay Mhaskar, Dr. Jay Aajgaonkar, and Mithila Mali.

Wednesday, 11 November (Bhaubeej): The concluding Diwali Pahat event of the season will be organised by Sandeep Malvi under the auspices of Swatantryaveer Pratishthan.

This expanded line-up promises a rich blend of classical, devotional, and folk performances, restoring the traditional grandeur of Diwali cultural events across Thane.

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