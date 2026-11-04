Pavitra Punia Defends Diwali Celebrations Amid Firecracker Debate, Asks 'Why Does No One Say Anything During Weddings?' - VIDEO

Actress Pavitra Punia shared her views on the debate surrounding firecrackers during Diwali. Questioning why the festival often faces criticism over noise pollution, the actress pointed out that loud sounds are common during several other celebrations and everyday activities as well.

In a video message shared on her Instagram account on Wednesday (November 4), Pavitra spoke about her experience as a pet owner and explained that her dogs are frightened by different kinds of loud noises, not just firecrackers. She mentioned traffic horns and sudden sounds caused by falling objects as examples, and argued that animals can be disturbed by any unexpected or heavy noise.

Sharing her perspective, she said, "I am a pet lover. My dogs are equally scared. And my dogs are equally scared of traffic, just like a horn sounds outside, just like something falls. So the problem with pets is not that they are afraid of firecrackers. They are afraid of any dark, heavy sound. They are afraid of that."

Pavitra Punia calls for action against people who trouble animals

She added, "And if there are some such examples, they are stupid, stupid, who deliberately harass dogs. They are only sitting in a way that how these people should be troubled. Catch them and beat them. Take action for them."

The actress also questioned why firecracker celebrations are criticised during Diwali when similar concerns are not always raised during weddings and other personal celebrations.

She said, "Do we say this on someone's wedding anniversary? Tell me our logic. When people get married, at that time, why doesn't anyone come to say, why doesn't anyone come to say, that you don't leave crackers. Don't celebrate your happiness. No one says anything when the wedding season starts at their own house. Everyone will forget the preachings."

Actress urges people to celebrate festivals responsibly

Pavitra further expressed her displeasure over what she feels is the tendency to make members of the Hindu community defensive about celebrating their festivals. However, she also reminded people that celebrations should never come at the cost of animal welfare.

She further mentioned, "Don't be biased towards your own things and against with other people. One or two days of festivals come. Celebrate them well. Be very careful. Don't hurt any animal, any bird. Just stay within the limits and celebrate festivals. No animal should be troubled because of us."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the former Bigg Boss contestant was last seen in the TV show Tenali Rama.