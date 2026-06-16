Thane: Resplice Foundation Launches National Gut-Health Initiative For Autism, Announces Free Screening Camp On June 28

Resplice Autism Research Foundation has scheduled a free autism screening and microbiome testing camp in Thane as part of its national research initiative | File Photo

Thane, June 16: Resplice Autism Research Foundation has announced a nationwide initiative to evaluate gut health patterns in individuals on the autism spectrum, anchoring the effort with a free assessment and microbiome testing camp in Thane on June 28, 2026.

Headed by founder-chairman Dr. Chandrasekhar Thodupunuri, the Hyderabad-based institution stands at the forefront of exploring the complex gut-brain axis.

The upcoming camp, hosted at the Dadoji Kondev Stadium, aims to map clinical data that could ultimately help shape national healthcare policies and targeted clinical interventions.

Gut Health Initiative Launch

Central to the foundation’s research is its pioneer work on Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT). Resplice recently concluded a two-year clinical trial looking into the effects of optimizing the gut microbiome.

Early clinical indicators suggest that FMT can offer secondary behavioral improvements and significantly alleviate chronic gastrointestinal distress such as food intolerances, painful bloating, and persistent constipation, which disproportionately affect autistic children.

The foundation is also championing a broader shift toward proactive prenatal care. Dr. Thodupunuri emphasizes that emerging evidence points to early intrauterine windows as crucial to neurodevelopment.

Resplice's specialized "Smart Clan" and "Autism Mukth Bharath Abhiyan" programs target potential environmental triggers, urging couples to minimize prenatal exposure to industrial agrochemicals and persistent "forever chemicals".

Focus On FMT Research

"Our objective is twofold: maximizing the immediate quality of life for children through microbiome restoration, and establishing preventative, toxin-free preconception protocols," stated Dr. Thodupunuri.

While noting that widespread clinical approval for experimental FMT therapies may take several years, the foundation is actively seeking institutional collaborations to scale its research framework globally.

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Free Screening Camp Details

The free screening camp will run from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the stadium's Main Gate Canteen Hall in Thane West. Registrations are currently open through the foundation's dedicated helplines.

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