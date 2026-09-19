Thane: Residents Threaten Fresh Protests Over Delayed Retibunder Railway Underpass In Mumbra

Residents have warned of renewed agitation unless construction of the long-pending Retibunder underpass begins immediately | File Photo

Thane, September 19, 2026: Public frustration is boiling over in Mumbra’s Retibunder neighbourhood due to the prolonged delay in constructing a vital railway underpass.

Demanded by local residents since 2007 to address severe commuting difficulties and track safety issues, the project remains stalled despite repeated assurances from the railway administration.

Community leaders have now issued a stern warning, threatening to resume large-scale protests if physical construction does not begin immediately.

Repeated Assurances Yield No Progress

According to senior social activists Rakesh Bhagat and Sainath Laxman Bhosale, persistent correspondence with officials for the Retibunder, Room No. 4 sector has yielded no results for nearly two decades.

In June 2024, officials promised work would begin post-monsoon in October 2024, prompting citizens to defer a planned agitation. However, the deadline passed without any progress on the ground.

In response, citizens launched an indefinite hunger strike and road blockade (Rasta Roko) on January 16, 2025, supported by local legislators. Railway official Sanjay Kumar visited the site, promising completion by May 2025.

Although materials were briefly delivered, work halted again. Subsequent assurances from Assistant Divisional Engineer Alapure set revised targets of October 2025 and January 2026, both of which lapsed due to pending mega-block approvals.

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Citizens Threaten Fresh Agitation

Aggrieved citizens convened on February 24, 2026, deciding unanimously to reactivate their suspended agitation. Issuing a direct ultimatum to the railway authorities, community representative Bapu Chokse stated:

“Mere assurances will no longer suffice; active, ground-level construction must begin at the site immediately. If the authorities fail to act, citizens will be forced to take to the streets again, and the administration will bear full responsibility for any resulting public unrest.”

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