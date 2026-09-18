Thane Pet Crematorium Under Scanner After Allegations Of Unregistered Animal Cremations, Safety Lapses And Hygiene Concerns | AI

Thane: The establishment of Maharashtra’s first gas-based pet crematorium in Majiwada, Thane—inaugurated last year by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik—was initially hailed as a landmark relief for Thanekars and pet owners from neighboring cities seeking a dignified farewell for their animals. However, serious operational lapses and public health concerns have now come to light following on-site investigations by local animal welfare activist Xavier Santiago.

Activist highlights documentation and safety concerns

During a recent visit to the facility, Santiago documented critical safety and administrative irregularities, noting that carcasses of animals suffering from infectious diseases, including rabies, were allegedly being cremated without mandatory registration or official documentation. Santiago recorded video evidence during a spot check and shared the findings across social media, where the footage quickly went viral.

Detailing the severity of the situation, Santiago expressed deep concern over the lack of basic sanitation and tracking protocols by civic authorities.

Concerns over transport of infected and healthy animals

"Animals suffering from contagious diseases and healthy dogs are being transported together in the same TMC vans, which are not being sanitized. As a result, safe and healthy animals are rapidly contracting dangerous infections," Santiago said. "Furthermore, various organizations are bringing in animals and leaving without any proper registration. Just as humans cannot be cremated without identification, animals must not be cremated without verified details. It is the sole responsibility of the Thane Municipal Corporation to maintain a detailed ledger—recording whether the animal is a pet or a stray, the owner's information, or the exact location from where a stray was picked up. We have submitted a memorandum to the TMC and are awaiting a positive, proactive response on this critical issue."

Highlighting even more serious allegations, Santiago criticized certain organizations that collect substantial donations in the name of animal welfare while neglecting basic care and dignity for the animals.

Demand for proper animal death records

"During our visit, we discovered that several organizations—which raise lakhs of rupees in the name of animal welfare, such as the CAP Foundation—are failing to provide even basic dignity to these animals. In one instance, an animal was brought to the facility stuffed inside a plastic sack (goni), which is completely unacceptable. Despite having stretchers available at the crematorium and raising significant funds for stray welfare, these groups are not treating the animals with respect," Santiago added. "A growing number of such organizations are bringing animals to the facility in appalling conditions, and strict legal action must be taken against them. Simply establishing a crematorium is not enough. Without proper checks, someone could easily kill an animal and abandon the carcass here to be buried or burned undetected. These ongoing practices are deeply unethical, and stringent measures must be enforced immediately."

Taking note of the viral exposure and public outcry, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) stepped in, with leader Sandeep Dinkar Pachange submitting a formal memorandum to the TMC Municipal Commissioner to enforce action on the matter.

The memorandum outlines key demands based on the findings:

Inquiry into Unregistered Cremations: Urgent action against civic veterinary officials for failing to maintain death records or enforce health protocols for diseased animals.

Cross-Contamination Risks: Strict guidelines for sanitizing municipal capture vans and handling rabid or infected animal remains.

Implementation of Statutory Rules: Full adherence to government regulations regarding Animal Birth Control (ABC) and tracking procedures.

The MNS has urged the TMC Commissioner to personally investigate the veterinary department's conduct, warning of political protests if strict corrective measures and legal action are not initiated promptly.

When contacted for an official response regarding the allegations of unregistered cremations, lack of sanitation in transport vans, and oversight failures at the Majiwada pet crematorium, Dr. Kshama Shirodkar, Veterinary Officer at the Thane Municipal Corporation, was unavailable for immediate comment.

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