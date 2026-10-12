Thane: Residents Hug Trees In 'Chipko-Style' Protest At Waghbil’s Chulha Village Circle Against Integral Ring Metro Project

Residents and environmental activists form a human shield around trees in Waghbil, demanding protection of Thane's green cover | AI Generated File Image

Thane, October 12, 2026: Channeling the iconic spirit of the 1970s forest conservation movement, a passionate collective of local residents, environmentalists and nature enthusiasts staged a high-profile "Chipko-style" protest in Thane on Sunday.

Emulating the historic non-violent tree-hugging movement pioneered in Uttarakhand, citizens stood shoulder-to-shoulder, wrapping their arms around mature trees marked for felling to facilitate local infrastructure and road-widening projects.

The peaceful demonstration transformed a routine urban development flashpoint into a powerful stand on ecological preservation, reminding public authorities of the vital green cover sustaining the city's rapidly urbanising landscape.

Protest Location and Key Event Details

The demonstration took place at Chulha Village Circle in Waghbil, located along Ghodbunder Road, Thane. Organised by the citizen-led movement Thane Against Integral Ring Metro (TAIRM), the event drew hundreds of residents clad in green to oppose the indiscriminate tree felling proposed for the Thane Integral Ring Metro project.

Children, students, working professionals and senior citizens joined forces at the traffic circle, demanding the scrapping of the project's current alignment and the preservation of Waghbil’s natural heritage.

The organisation continues to demand that the Integral Ring Metro project be scrapped entirely in its current form, while urging municipal and transport authorities to prioritise sustainable, practical and environmentally responsible transport alternatives.

Voices from the Protest

The protest brought together citizens across generations, who spent hours guarding the local green canopy. "What we are witnessing at Waghbil is the first visible and alarming impact of the proposed Ring Metro. Trees are being felled, and this should concern every Thanekar," said Adv. Radhika Prakash Rane, organiser for TAIRM.

"Our green dress code today was a symbol of solidarity with the trees that have already been cut and those that are still standing but remain under threat. We cannot call something development if it compromises our environment and the quality of life of future generations. TAIRM is firmly against the Integral Ring Metro project and demands that it be scrapped. Thane deserves better, more sustainable transport solutions without sacrificing thousands of trees."

The movement drew widespread support beyond the immediate vicinity, bringing together senior citizens committed to safeguarding the city's future. "At 80, I felt it was important to come all the way from Tembhi Naka to stand with the residents of Waghbil," remarked Mr Anand Chaubal, a senior participant.

"The trees of Thane belong to all of us, and protecting them is everyone's responsibility. This is not merely a Waghbil issue; it is an issue concerning every Thanekar. Development must serve people, not destroy the natural environment that sustains them. I appeal to the authorities to listen to citizens and reconsider this project before more trees are lost."

Local residents directly impacted by the loss of neighbourhood greenery expressed deep concern over the environmental toll. "As a resident of Waghbil, it is painful to see trees being felled in our own neighbourhood," shared Mrs Foram Koli.

"We are the people who will directly experience the consequences of losing this green cover. Today, residents came together in green to show that we care about our environment and will not remain silent while more trees are put at risk."

Youth and environmental activists also highlighted the long-term ecological consequences for future generations. "We aren't against development, but concrete cannot replace oxygen," noted Ananya Deshmukh, a local resident and activist.

"When we heard hundreds of mature trees were slated to be axed overnight, we knew filing petitions wasn't enough. By wrapping our arms around these trunks, we wanted to send a clear message: these trees belong to Thane's identity, and we will protect them with our bodies if we have to."

"The historic Chipko movement taught us that ordinary people have the power to stop ecological destruction if they stand united," added Rajesh Puranik, a senior citizen participant.

"Standing here today, holding onto this old banyan tree, felt personal. This tree has witnessed generations of our city grow; cutting it down would mean erasing a piece of our history."

The Broader Impact

While urban infrastructure expansion continues to present environmental challenges across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), grassroots activism in Thane underscores a growing ecological consciousness among urban citizens.

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Protesters have urged the local municipal corporation and metro planning authorities to adopt transparent urban planning practices that prioritise tree transplantation and route realignment over indiscriminate felling, ensuring that Thane retains its natural cover for future generations.

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