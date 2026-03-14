 Thane Residents Get Relief: Long-Closed U-turn Near Tattvagyan University Set To Reopen
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Thane Residents Get Relief: Long-Closed U-turn Near Tattvagyan University Set To Reopen

Authorities in Thane are considering reopening a long-closed U-turn near Tattvagyan University on Ghodbunder Road after residents raised concerns over daily traffic delays. The closure forces motorists to take 2–3 km detours via Manpada Bridge or Majiwada. Officials also plan to remove illegal parking and vendors to improve traffic flow.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Saturday, March 14, 2026, 07:47 PM IST
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Residents of Ward 4 may soon find relief from daily traffic woes as authorities move to reopen a long-closed U-turn near Tattvagyan University on Ghodbunder Road. |

Thane: Residents of Ward 4 may soon find relief from daily traffic woes as authorities move to reopen a long-closed U-turn near Tattvagyan University on Ghodbunder Road. The initiative follows sustained pressure from Tulshidham and Hiranandani Meadows residents, who have struggled with significant detours since the closure.

Corporator Highlights Extra 2-3 Km Detour Causing Unnecessary Congestion

The issue was championed by Corporator Sneha Ramesh Ambre, who noted that drivers currently travel an extra 2–3 kilometers through Manpada Bridge or Majiwada to find a turning point. "This leads to unnecessary traffic congestion," Ambre stated during a strategic meeting with the Public Works Department and Municipal Corporation officers.

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In addition to the U-turn proposal, a joint inspection was conducted to address broader civic issues. Officials have committed to clearing illegal parking and unauthorized street vendors from Netaji Subhashchandra Bose Chowk to Tikuji Ni Wadi Road, aiming to further streamline traffic and enhance road safety for the community.

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