Palghar News: Commercial LPG Shortage Hits Vasai–Virar; 30 Per Cent Hotels Shut, 60 Pc Closure Feared In 2 Days

Restaurants across Vasai–Virar shut operations as commercial LPG shortage disrupts fuel supply to the hotel industry | Representational Image

Virar, March 14: The hotel industry is facing a severe crisis due to a massive shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. In the Vasai-Virar region, nearly 30% of hotels have already shuttered their doors, and there are mounting fears that this number could soar to 60% within the next two days.

The Palghar district administration has completely halted the supply of gas to the hotel sector. The District Collector clarified that it is currently impossible to provide gas, leaving hotel owners and thousands of workers staring at a serious threat to their livelihoods.

Hotel association demands 50% supply

Mohan Shetty, President of the Hotel Association, has urged the government to include the hotel industry under the category of essential services. Instead of a total shutdown of supply, he requested that at least 50% of cylinders be made available to prevent the industry from collapsing entirely.

With over 350 restaurants in the Vasai-Virar area—many holding advance bookings for weddings and events—business owners are struggling to figure out how to fulfil their commitments without fuel.

Hotels adopt alternative cooking methods

Faced with the acute shortage, many hotel owners are turning to alternative methods to stay afloat. Increased use of induction cooktops and electric ovens where possible.

Dishes that require long cooking times or high gas consumption have been temporarily removed from menus.

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Some kitchens are only opening during peak rush hours to conserve remaining stock. However, those unable to find a workaround or secure "black market" alternatives have been forced to pull down their shutters indefinitely.

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