Thane Resident Flags Suspected Cracks Near Vijay Garden On Metro Line 4 After Mulund Parapet Collapse

Screengrab from X

Thane: A netizen has flagged visible joints resembling cracks near Vijay Garden Metro Station, close to Cosmos Jewels and Kasarvadavli Police Station, on Metro Line 4, the same corridor where a parapet collapse was reported last Saturday.

To, @MMRDAOfficial near Vijay Garden Metro Station, landmark Cosmos Jewels, Near Kasarvadavli Police Station these joins are visible which seems cracks. If its natural then no issue but if its cracks, please repair it asap. #thane pic.twitter.com/RV1Qmda8MG — Sachin Shingare | सचिन शिनगारे (@SachinShingare_) February 22, 2026

In a post addressed to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority on X, the user Sachin Shingare said the joints “seem like cracks” and urged authorities to inspect and repair them if required. The user clarified that if the marks are natural structural joints, there may be no issue.

No official response has been issued yet.

The development comes days after a tragic incident in Mulund West on February 14, when a portion of the parapet wall of an under-construction Metro Line 4 bridge collapsed near Mulund Fire Station, which is the same line as seen in the image above. The debris fell on a passing autorickshaw and a car, killing one passenger and injuring three others. The injured were rushed to a private hospital, where one victim was declared dead. One of the injured remains critical, while the others are reported to be out of danger.

The Mulund slab collapse had triggered widespread outrage among residents. Since the incident, several videos and photographs have surfaced online, with citizens raising concerns over cracks and structural issues along various stretches of the Metro Line 4 corridor.

Following the incident, authorities announced the formation of a 13-member “Special Intensive Safety Inspection Team” to examine possible lapses and assess structural risks along the route. The entire Mumbai Metro Line 4 will be inspected in this process including this line.

The inspection team has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of all ongoing works, including verifying whether the actual construction aligns with approved architectural drawings. The decision has been described as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of commuters and workers, particularly at project sites located above busy roads and public spaces.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/