Thane resident alleges molestation while feeding stray dog

Thane: Thane’s Vartak Nagar police booked a case on October 28 against a member of a Thane-based housing society for allegedly molesting a woman, while she was feeding a homeless dog in the building’s compound.

The police said the incident happened in a Thane housing society on October 7 when the victim was feeding a sick homeless dog. The accused, identified as Gorakhnath Vaidya, came and started clicking pictures of her without consent while she was feeding the dog.

The victim stated in her statement that she objected to her photo being clicked. Thereafter, she called her husband and an argument started between them. Vaidya started arguing and hurled abuses at her. When the victim’s husband asked Vaidya to let him check his phone and delete pictures of his wife, if any, Vaidya turned furious, said police sources.

According to victim, “The family then approached the society committee as the accused claimed to be a committee member.”

He had also restricted people from feeding homeless dogs, which is a violation of the animal welfare rights”.

Sushank Tomar, an animal activist said, “The society has also been slapped with a notice by the Thane (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) SPCA for restricting people from feeding animals in the recent past. Days passed by but the society did nothing about removing the feeding notices. The committee also didn’t pay heed to the complaint about molestation.”

Senior police inspector Sanjay Gaikwad from Vartak Nagar police station said, “We will first investigate the case in a proper way as many technical issues can arise. We have not arrested the accused yet.”