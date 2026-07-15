Thane Registrar's Office Superintendent Booked For Allegedly Demanding ₹1.25 Lakh Bribe To Clear Cooperative Registration

The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case after allegedly verifying a ₹1.25 lakh bribe demand by a registrar's office superintendent | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 15, 2026: The Thane Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against the office superintendent of the Thane Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies for allegedly seeking a Rs 1.25 lakh bribe to clear the registration of a proposed industrial cooperative, an official said on Wednesday.

Bribe Demand Alleged

According to the ACB, the complainant had approached the District Deputy Registrar's office for the registration of a proposed cooperative society. To clear the registration, public servant Sudhakar Rathod allegedly demanded a total bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh.

He specified that Rs 1 lakh of the amount was meant for his superior officers, while the remaining Rs 25,000 was his personal share for processing the paperwork.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant filed a formal complaint with the ACB Thane on April 6. Following the complaint, ACB officials conducted a verification process over two days, on April 6 and April 7, 2026, at the District Deputy Registrar's office in Gaondevi, Thane. The verification confirmed that Rathod explicitly demanded the illegal gratification to fulfil his official duties.

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Case Registered Against Official

Acting on the verified evidence, the ACB team intercepted the official. Sudhakar Baliram Rathod was taken into custody directly from his office premises.

A case has been officially registered at the Naupada Police Station under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which deals with public servants taking gratification other than legal remuneration.

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