Thane Regional Mental Hospital Patients Craft Over 1,000 Diwali Diyas, Lanterns And Festive Items Through Occupational Therapy |

Thane: Breaking away from traditional clinical boundaries, the Regional Mental Hospital in Thane has transformed its corridors into a vibrant space of healing and creativity this festive season. Through a special occupational therapy initiative ahead of Diwali, patients have channeled their inner creativity to craft an array of festive articles, proving that mental health care extends far beyond medicine into empowerment and human connection.

Patients Create Over 1,000 Diyas, Lanterns And Decorative Items

The hospital’s occupational therapy department has been buzzing with activity. Patients have meticulously designed and painted over 1,000 clay lamps (diyas), including peacock and lotus-themed pieces, alongside traditional lanterns (akashkandils), decorative door hangings (torans), scented herbal bath powders (utane), floral wicks, aromatic candles, and woolen rangolis. Under the guidance of Medical Superintendent Dr. Netaji Mulik, patients in the women’s department alone produced 500 packets of herbal body scrubs, decorative torans, and unique rangolis.

These handcrafted goods are displayed in a special exhibition for citizens to purchase. Beyond the festive cheer, this initiative serves a vital therapeutic purpose—providing patients with a sense of accomplishment, skill validation, and financial self-reliance through the proceeds of their work. Furthermore, the hospital premises itself will be adorned with lanterns, banners, and torans crafted by the patients.

Dr Netaji Mulik Highlights Importance Of Dignity And Confidence

Highlighting the profound healing impact of these creative programs, Dr. Netaji Mulik, Medical Superintendent at the hospital, emphasized the importance of dignity and self-sufficiency in psychiatric care: "Our primary endeavor through occupational therapy is to equip patients with self-reliance, confidence, and a renewed sense of purpose. When citizens buy and appreciate these handcrafted items, it validates their skills and builds immense self-esteem. Giving patients love, respect, and active collaboration—that is the true essence of celebrating a human Diwali."

Medical experts note that alongside regular medical treatments, structured occupational therapy plays a crucial role in improving patients' concentration, cognitive processing, and task coordination. The successful execution of this Diwali project was a collaborative effort led by Dr. Sudhir Puri, Dr. Janvi Kerzarkar, and Dr. Ashlesha Koli, supported by the dedicated hospital staff and administration.

As citizens visit to purchase these festive creations, the initiative sends a powerful message of social inclusion, empathy, and sensitivity toward mental health—proving that true community healing happens when compassion lights the way.

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