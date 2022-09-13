Thane records 79 fresh Covid-19 infections, 3 deaths in a day | File photo

The Thane district on Monday reported as many as 79 cases and three deaths due to Covid-19, informed a health official from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Bhimrao Jadhav, health officer, TMC health department said, "On Monday, September 12, there were 79 new cases and three deaths in Thane, raising the district's total tally to 7,43,917 and fatality toll to 11,956."



Jadhav further added, "The district currently has 1,281 active COVID-19 cases while the recovery count has reached 7,31,357."



