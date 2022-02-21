Thane records 74 new COVID-19 cases; no deaths

Thane: With the addition of 74 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,07,986, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

There was no report of any fatality due to the viral infection and the death toll remained unchanged at 11,862, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district was 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,306 and the death toll stands at 3,391, another official said.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 09:51 AM IST