Updated on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:18 AM IST

Thane records 282 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

PTI
Thane: With the addition of 282 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,06,461, while eight more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,838, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases and deaths were reported on Wednesday, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,62,966, while the death toll has reached 3,389, another official said.

