Thane: Real estate agents con KDMC doctor couple of Rs 56 lakh

Thane: Four real estate agents from Thane cheated a doctor husband and wife working with the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) by selling galas that had already been sold to them. A case in this regard was registered by the doctors – Purushottam and Pragya Tike – at the Mahatma Phule Chowk police station in Kalyan on Monday.

Dr Purushottam is the chief medical officer of Rukmanibai Hospital in Kalyan while his wife Dr Pragya is the head of the KDMC-run hospital in Vasant Valley.

“The accused – Mohanlal Patel, Jatin Patel, Ankit Patel and Mansukh Vasani – have been cheating the doctor couple for the last eight months,” said a police officer from Mahatma Phule Chowk police station.

According to investigating officer Mr DM Waghmare, Mr Mohanlal had earlier sold two galas in Shree Murty Society at Beturkarpada in Kalyan (West) to Rajesh Kumar and Manohar Prasad Sharma. “The four accused then sold the same galas to Mr and Mrs Tike for Rs 1 crore and 45 lakh. They took Rs 56,90,000 from the complainants and were supposed to collect the remaining amount during the handover of the galas. However, the accused stopped responding to calls and the doctors realised they had been cheated.”