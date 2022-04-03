Thane: Raymond Realty slab on first floor cracked, no casualty reported

Thane: The slab on the first floor of 42-storey Raymond Realty located near Singhania School at Vartak Nagar in Thane cracked on Saturday afternoon. The slab developed a crack after the debris fell down from the safety net. No casualty has been reported from the spot.

Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said, "We received the call on Sunday, 3rd April at around 11:55 am regarding falling of debris from the safety net of the first floor of Raymond Realty located at Vartak Nagar in Thane. Due to the falling of debris slab was cracked. Soon after the instructions of the structural engineer present at the spot the dangerous part was removed."

Sawant further added, "The officials from Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and Executive Engineer of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) were present at the spot. No casualties were reported and the situation was brought under control."

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 08:07 PM IST