Thane: Raymond Group Chairman Gautam Singhania's Wife Stopped From Attending Her Husband’s Diwali Party; Video Surfaces

Nawaz Modi Singhania (L) Gautam Singhania (R) |

Thane: Nawaz Modi Singhania, wife of Gautam Singhania, Chairman & MD of Raymond, was allegedly stopped from attending her husband’s Diwali party in Thane, last week. Last month, she was allegedly assaulted by Gautam in their Breach Candy house resulting in a broken collar bone. She was then admitted to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Girgaon. No police complaint was registered in the matter.

Video Shows Nawaz Modi Singhania Waiting Outside JK Gram, Thane

Nawaz Modi Singhania herself recorded the video of the incident. In the video that has gone viral, Nawaz can be heard saying that she was standing outside JK Gram (Singhania's Property) in Thane. She alleged that she was invited for the party but now she was not allowed to enter the premises.

A man standing inside of the gated premises, she mentioned to be Chandrakant, obstructed her entry in the complex using local police and the other security staff there, said Nawaz Modi in the video further.

Nawaz then waited outside the premises, sitting on the road outside. She was accompanied by another woman during the chaos. Both waited outside the gate following the verbal spat. However, there are no reports of them being allowed to enter in the house.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

